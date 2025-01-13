Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) unveiled a range of wireless network and IoT innovations for the retail sector, eyeing improvements to customer service and security under the umbrella of the company’s Aruba Networking portfolio.

Stuart Strickland, wireless CTO for HPE Aruba Networking, explained the company is focusing on problems retailers face in areas including warehouse inventories and fulfilment by providing the range of fresh WAN, IoT and Wi-Fi products.

The executive explained its latest products provide “real-time IoT processing” and more effective AI inferencing “to fuel omnichannel shopping strategies”.

Under the HPE Aruba Networking moniker, the company unveiled the 100-Series Cellular Bridge, a mobile-based system to act as a fallback to fixed-line WANs used to process card transactions and “mission-critical” services.

Along with offering resiliency, the company noted the system could prove useful as a standalone network, enabling businesses to quickly establish remote or pop-up outlets.

The company also promoted its 750-Series wireless access points, which “secure, process and deliver IoT data in real-time” to drive relevant AI services.

It explained security is central to the product, acknowledging IoT devices “are often the most vulnerable point of entry for hackers”.

Protection forms an element in fresh HPE Central AI Insights, which monitor the data sent and received by IoT devices for anomalies and also target consistent customer experience by automatically adjusting Wi-Fi settings.

HPE rounded out its unveiling with the CX 8325H, an 18-port switch designed for “compact spaces”, which connects to an HPE edge computing server.

The company also updated its Networking Central IoT Operations dashboard, enabling retailers to access third-party applications which can improve the “capabilities of access points and improve visibility into IoT applications at the edge”.