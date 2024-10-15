Automation specialist Honeywell introduced three AI-compatible handheld computers targeted at staff in warehouses and retail settings, advancing a move involving the technology commenced last month in conjunction with Qualcomm.

Honeywell’s CT37, CK67 and CK62 are configured to handle AI services designed for uses including streamlining processes and boosting productivity. The devices offer 5G and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, and are compatible with Android OS version 14 and upwards.

The US-headquartered company stated the handheld computers advance an AI strategy Honeywell outlined last month involving development of a multi-modal intelligent agent for its devices in collaboration with Qualcomm, which is expected to bear fruit in early 2025.

David Barker, president of Honeywell Productivity Solutions and Services, explained the CT37, CK67 and CK62 “are equipped to harness the capabilities AI can bring” to boost staff productivity through “more meaningful data insights”.

Honeywell’s CT37 is a scanner targeted at the healthcare and retail sectors offering a “consumer phone-like user experience”. The company predicts smoother point-of-sale processes, price checks or identification procedures, among others.

The ruggedised CK67 scanner will focus on warehousing and distribution settings, while the CK62 is a lightweight unit for the same fields which puts ease-of-use at the forefront with a keypad designed for single-handed data entry.

Honeywell noted the compatibility with its forthcoming multi-modal intelligent agent means the latest devices will be able to handle various warehousing queries, providing responses through images, video, speech, text or a combination of them all.