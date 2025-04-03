Amazon threw its hat into the ring to buy TikTok ahead of it either being sold to US entities or banned on 5 April, The New York Times (NYT) reported.

In an article published yesterday (2 April), the newspaper stated the e-commerce giant made its case for buying TikTok’s US assets in a letter to US Vice President JD Vance and US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick.

US President Donald Trump picked Vance to oversee the potential sale of TikTok to a domestic entity in February.

The NYT reported some of the parties involved in the discussions do not appear to be taking Amazon’s bid seriously.

It stated President Trump was meeting with top administration officials yesterday (2 April) to discuss the fate of the social media app, which has around 170 million US users.

NBC News reported Vice President Vance, Lutnick, National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard and national security adviser Michael Waltz are also expected to attend.

The NYT explained several entities are interested in buying TikTok’s US assets, including Oracle, private equity company Blackstone and billionaire Frank McCourt.

After the platform briefly stopped working in January, President Trump delayed a proposed ban by 75 days. TikTok parent ByteDance has until 5 April to find a US buyer or face a potential ban.

In April 2024, the then US President Joe Biden signed legislation requiring China-based ByteDance to sell its US assets due to national security concerns.