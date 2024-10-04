IT giant Cisco called time on its activity in the LoRaWAN market for IoT device connectivity, stating it will exit the space and withdraw all support services for its products by the end of the decade.

In a statement, Cisco announced the “end-of-sale and end-of-life dates” for Cisco LoRaWAN, with 1 January 2025 being the last day to order the impacted products.

It will then continue to offer software updates until the beginning of 2026, address any security vulnerabilities until the end of that year, before ceasing all support services towards the end of the decade.

Cisco offers 800MHz and 900MHz LoRaWAN Gateways within the portfolio, as well as other associated products such as antennas, software and routers.

“Cisco will be exiting the LoRaWAN space. There is no planned migration for Cisco LoRaWAN gateways,” the company said.

The news is a setback for the low power wide area IoT network technology and will undoubtedly impact companies which have built IoT offerings based on Cisco technology.

Cisco is also notably part of the LoRa Alliance, a lobby group which oversees the development of the LoRaWAN protocol, along with other industry heavyweights.

The move comes as the company’s recently announced a restructure, with plans to cut costs by axing around 7 per cent of its global staff. It is also now investing heavily in AI, cloud and cybersecurity, and in June announced a $1 billion fund to invest in AI startups.