Communications platform company BICS moved to overcome international border challenges in the IoT sector with the launch of a hub which centralises management of device profiles and connectivity.

BICS’ eSIM Hub is compatible with a forthcoming GSMA SGP.32 standard for remote module provisioning and provides what it terms a single pane of glass approach to addressing challenges including international roaming and the management of multiple IoT devices.

The company explained the hub integrates with an existing BICS subscriber module management product covering global roaming IoT connectivity, delivering a unified option based on one eSIM, platform, contract and invoice.

Luc Vidal-Madjar, head of IoT and Roaming Solutions at BICS, said “technical barriers and international borders add layers of complexity” to global operations.

Such hurdles hamper the potential for the IoT to “make businesses more connected than ever”, he added.

BICS acknowledged not every global market is affected by roaming restrictions, but stated there is a potential impact on revenue in markets where these do exist.

Christophe van de Weyer, chief product officer at BICS parent Proximus Global, said the “rapid expansion of IoT use cases presents an incredible opportunity for businesses to unlock new revenue streams”.

Technical documentation from the GSMA explains SGP.32 covers global interoperability for eSIM architectures defined in its related SGP.31 standard.