New Zealand operator 2degrees admitted its marketing material made misleading claims that roaming in Australia was free, acknowledging a campaign created the impression customers on business plans could roam year-round at no extra cost.

The Auckland District Court fined the operator AUD325,000 ($186,469), which had pleaded guilty to five breaches of the Fair Trading Act.

The Commerce Commission highlighted in a statement affected customers were in fact charged for roaming in Australia after only 90 days.

Commission deputy chair Anne Callinan insisted businesses need to consider the overall impression of headline claims, adding key information about claims they’re making needs to be easy to find and not buried in the fine print.

The campaign ran between 2020 and 2023.

The operator updated its promotional material and removed the 90-day limit on free business roaming. It also refunded current and former customers charged for business roaming in Australia in excess of 90 days.

The Commerce Commission filed eight charges nearly a year ago against the operator for false claims made in marketing campaigns.