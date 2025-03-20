Air transport industry IT services provider SITA added a further five years to an arrangement with Orange Business covering dedicated networks with a focus on digital, cybersecurity and broader smart airport technologies.

Orange Business explained the arrangement would boost the global air transport sector by providing SITA with solid networks offering the stability companies need to offer innovative services.

SITA CEO David Lavorel (pictured, right) said the updated arrangement with Orange Business would benefit the company’s 2,500 customers spread across hundreds of nations and territories.

The companies stated they aim to progress the air transport industry by exploring innovations involving AI and advanced security set-ups. Orange Business asserted the duo would shape “the future of how airlines and airports stay connected”.

Lavorel noted the aviation sector “thrives on fast, secure and seamless connectivity”, with SITA positioning the renewed Orange Business contract as a way to meet such demand.

The pair also intend to update training programmes to help aviation customers fully employ fresh capabilities.

Orange Business CEO Aliette Mousnier-Lompre (pictured, left) said the operator is determined to “enhance aviation connectivity with resilient digital infrastructure”.

The companies work to provide the foundation to provide smooth air travel and “will continue to innovate” on delivering advanced communication systems, she said.

SITA and Orange Business originally teamed in 2001.