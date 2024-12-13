Satellite service provider Globalstar predicted a rapid proliferation of autonomous industrial services after completing a 5G data call on a dedicated swathe of mid-band spectrum using a multi-point radio system.

The call employed Globalstar’s band n53 spectrum, a TDD arrangement in the range of 2,483.5MHz to 2,495MHz which the company explained requires a solitary frequency band for uplink and downlink.

Globalstar hit data rates of 100Mb/s in the downlink and 60Mb/s up, enabling “mission-critical applications” including robotics, autonomous warehouse vehicles, AR and enhanced video services.

It employed prototypes of its XCOM RAN multipoint radios with 5G modules to validate the capability of band n53. Globalstar stated the test proved the spectrum can deliver “cutting-edge mobile applications”.

Tamer Kadous, VP of terrestrial networks, explained the 5G test builds on trials involving 4G conducted earlier this year. Globalstar is initially focused on “partnering with OEMs” using Qualcomm silicon, though he expects an upswing in interest from companies previously worried about “losing connectivity on unlicensed spectrum”.

Globalstar stated band n53 is increasingly garnering attention from manufacturers of chipsets, IoT devices for industrial and consumer use, RAN and other network systems, and data and device management products.

The company separately explained the 3GPP-approved band is attractive for small cell deployments because it does not interfere with other frequencies.