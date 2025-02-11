Cisco unveiled an agile networking architecture to help operators navigate a sea of AI data and generate revenue from related services, one of a host of products being released during the EMEA edition of its regular technology events.

During Cisco Live EMEA, the company noted AI swells the volume and variety of data communications service providers must handle, arguing the information should be pushed towards the network edge and, in turn be closer to users.

It stated the Cisco Agile Services Networking architecture helps to achieve those goals, providing operators with the tools to manage how AI data moves over their networks.

“The AI revolution is a massive potential tailwind for service providers. AI, and especially the advent of AI agents, will mean an incredible influx of new digital workers who will be working together and communicating constantly,” Jeetu Patel, EVP and chief product officer said.

Cisco noted a key element of its architecture is the potential to generate additional revenue by providing assured services and networking.

It stated the set-up simplifies operations by bringing network layers and services together, providing resiliency by employing AI for automation, observation and security.

To power the architecture, the company unveiled new Silicon One and Cisco 8000-range products covering access to edge and metro networks.

It introduced new 400g ultra long-haul coherent pluggable optics capable of connecting sites up to 3,000km apart. And it unveiled network automation and assurance features, offering predictive AI technology to handle capacity planning and resource allocation.