Unwrapped – The 5G Evolution

What’s in store?

14 – 16 November 2023 – Online and On-Demand

This Unwrapped digital event will highlight the new services a 5G world is enabling and how demand for these applications is creating new business models and opening new revenue streams. Plus we’ll analyse the new technologies driving the evolution of the 5G network.

We’ll be taking a deep dive into six popular 5G topics, featuring live studio broadcasts (including editorial keynotes), partner video interviews and webinars. We’ll host top executives from companies leading the way in their fields to discuss, debate and deliberate key trends and issues facing the 5G industry.