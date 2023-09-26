Unwrapped – The 5G Evolution
5G is a truly global trend, with more than 230 commercial 5G networks around the world. Throughout 2023, some 30 new markets will launch 5G services. GSMA Intelligence forecasts that 5G will overtake 4G in 2029 to become the dominant mobile technology by the end of this decade. It will underpin future mobile innovation and services; the technology will add almost $1 trillion to the global economy in 2030, with benefits spread across all industries.
What’s in store?
14 – 16 November 2023
This Unwrapped digital event will highlight the new services a 5G world is enabling and how demand for these applications is creating new business models and opening new revenue streams. Plus we’ll analyse the new technologies driving the evolution of the 5G network.
We’ll be taking a deep dive into six popular 5G topics, featuring live studio broadcasts (including editorial keynotes), partner video interviews and webinars. We’ll host top executives from companies leading the way in their fields to discuss, debate and deliberate key trends and issues facing the 5G industry.
