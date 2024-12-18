MWC Barcelona 2025

MWC25 Preview

This digital event brings you the latest insight, forecasts, analysis and an exclusive look at what’s to come at MWC25 Barcelona – a must watch for anyone in mobile technology.

Exclusive live broadcasts will cover everything from top tips for making the most of the show, to the big shortlist reveal of the 30th edition of the GLOMO Awards, plus sneak peaks into startup event 4YFN and the latest analyst predictions.