US-based vendor Celona gained certification from AT&T for its neutral host platform, which extends public mobile coverage into enterprise environments by using CBRS spectrum.

Celona’s neutral host offering allows organisations to improve their indoor services by extending AT&T’s public cellular coverage into enterprise locations with poor reception.

The vendor stated private wireless neutral host services are well suited for healthcare environments, large retailers, offices, hotels and universities.

It can be deployed on existing Celona private wireless networks or as a standalone option for neutral host only services.

The platform is powered by Celona’s cloud-based multi operator exchange (MOXN) which creates a secure tunnel to the operator’s public network.

Celona launched the service with T-Mobile US in 2023.

Smartphones and tablets with SIMs and eSIMs from the operators can automatically detect, authenticate and connect to the Celona 5G LAN over CBRS spectrum.

Mehmet Yavuz, Celona co-founder and CTO, said enterprises can sign one contract with the vendor to enable the service.

Celona’s service looks like each operator’s regular public mobile service.

It allows them to automatically connect and authenticate their devices upon entering a building without requiring a special set-up from the user or operator.

AT&T certified Celona’s 5G LAN service through interoperability and regulatory test cases in its laboratory.

The neutral host offering allows operators to increase their coverage without having to invest in infrastructure.

Celona noted it is under the control of enterprise IT departments and does not require additional on-site equipment.