Bharti Airtel, Ericsson and Volvo Group unveiled a plan for joint research into the potential of AI, digital twins and extended reality (XR) in the manufacturing sector.

In a joint statement, the trio explained the aim of the pact is to investigate the use of various technologies over 5G and 5G-Advanced networks to transform industrial operations, boost workforce training and optimise real-time processes.

Research will be undertaken at Volvo’s research centre in Bangalore, India. As a result of the work, the partners intend to accelerate adoption of advanced industrial processes in the country.

The trip plan to explore the use of Airtel’s network infrastructure as a basis for enterprise XR applications, including real time simulation, design prototyping and immersive training across multiple factories and industrial sites.

Airtel Business director and CEO Sharat Sinha said its network would be used to “redefine and transform the manufacturing sector by enabling real-time XR applications for enhanced productivity and efficiencies, unlocking new revenue streams and accelerating the adoption of Industry 4.0 applications”.

Volvo India president and MD Kamal Bali added: “5G, coupled with extended reality applications, will help foster innovation as well as collaboration between our sites and engineers, in real-time, through the power of connectivity and digitalisation backed by advanced AI technologies.”

Discussing the aims of the partnership, Ericsson India MD Nitin Bansal noted the “research insights will be instrumental in shaping the future of industrial digitalisation, not just in India but globally”.