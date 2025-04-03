SK Telecom (SKT) forged an agreement with raw materials and logistics analysis provider Kepler to improve the performance of its AI-based market intelligence, which it shares with SK subsidiaries.

The partnership will combine Kepler’s market data with SKT’s multiple large language model-based AI agent and data collection, processing and analysis platform, with the aim to boost the operator’s capability to analyse market information using AI technology, it said in a joint statement.

Kepler provides real-time insights from more than 40 markets, including crude oil, gas, dry bulk, cargo, power and shipping, helping traders, analysts and shipping experts make accurate decisions and optimise operations, the statement explained.

Shin Yong-sik, head of the AI transformation unit at SKT, noted the agreement will be an opportunity to take its market information analysis capabilities and insights to the next level, enhancing its AI market intelligence platform, which is scheduled to launch this year.

SKT and IT specialist SK C&C are developing the B2B platform, which aims to predict trends in raw material prices by combining financial market analysis models with AI.

Kepler chair Jang Mannier added he hopes Kepler will contribute to SK Group’s market intelligence and create more opportunities for cooperation.