Huawei moved to follow Apple and Google by charging for in-app purchases on its HarmonyOS, with Bloomberg suggesting the fee will be lower than the 30 per cent levied by the US companies.

With the launch of the Mate 60 Pro in August 2022, Huawei has seen a resurgence in demand for its smartphones in its home market.

IDC figures showed Huawei moved to second place in China’s smartphone market in Q1, with shipments up 110 per cent year-on-year and a 17 per cent market share, having previously fallen out of the top five. Apple dropped from second to fourth place.

Huawei is working closely with domestic developers to expand the app inventory on HarmonyOS. It currently does not charge a fee.

Rotating chair Eric Xu said in late April more than 4,000 of the 5,000 most-used apps in China are in the process of being ported to HarmonyOS.

Huawei plans to launch the Mate 70 series later this year alongside a native HarmonyOS which will completely split from Android.

Xiaomi charges up to 50 per cent on in-game purchases, Bloomberg wrote.