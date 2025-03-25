China’s government emphasised it remains open for business and is seeking to maintain global collaborations, an apparent rebuff to US trade tariffs made as ministers met with a host of top executives from companies including Qualcomm and Apple.

The theme across a raft of meetings hosted by Chinese Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao is trade wars benefit no-one and the nation would prefer to strengthen ties rather than thwart cooperation.

During a meeting with Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon (pictured, left), Wang (pictured, right) said China would not be swayed from a strategy of cooperation and would seek ways to expand access to the country, address corporate concerns and assist non-domestic companies in embedding themselves into the market.

Wang told Amon domestic initiatives to promote consumer goods would be a boost for companies including Qualcomm, which is also a front runner in terms of developing semiconductor and AI technologies.

“I hope Qualcomm will seize the development opportunities of the Chinese market, continue to deepen its roots…and bring more and better products and services to consumers”, the minister said.

Amon highlighted Qualcomm’s near 30-year presence in China and pledged to up its investment in the country.

He said Qualcomm is committed to helping China and the US maintain a dialogue over future trade opportunities.

Trade talk

The Qualcomm CEO was one of six top-level executives to discuss trade matters with Chinese officials during the annual meeting of the China Development Forum.

During the event, Wang also met with Apple chief Tim Cook, the chair of BMW Group and head of US-based food multinational Cargill.

Officials also held meetings with the chair of the Saudi International Power and Water Company and the head of Singaporean investment outfit Temasek Holdings.