LIVE FROM MWC25 BARCELONA: Qualcomm released the newest generation of its 5G modem-RF chipset, noting the latest version is 30 per cent faster than its predecessor and can better run the growing number of AI-dedicated algorithms for the mobile technology.

Ignacio Contreras, VP of product marketing, stated the X85 5G Modem-RF is the first to enable downlink bandwidth of up to 400MHz in sub-6GHz frequencies, to enable faster file downloads and more responsive hybrid AI experiences.

He noted the downlink data rate of up to 12.5Gb/s enables “fibre like performance” across sub-6GHz and mmWave frequencies.

For the uplink, the modem hits up to 3.7Gb/s using 200MHz of spectrum and four-carrier aggregation.

The Qualcomm AI data traffic engine uses a dedicated processor to identify and prioritise data patterns.

Contreras explained for services including gaming, “the system can identify that you’re using gaming traffic, or the traffic is about gaming and will optimise the system for reduced latency”.

“If you’re using OTT applications for calls, it will optimise the modem to be able to provide smoother voice and video calls.”

The X85 enables 5G-Advanced capabilities on Android and XR devices, PCs and in automotive units.

Qualcomm also announced its X82 5G Modem-RF, which is optimised for mobile broadband applications and capable of multi-gigabit download and upload data rates.

Both modems are being sampled by customers, with commercial devices due in H2.

Dragonwing FWA

The X85 is powering Qualcomm’s Dragonwing Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Gen 4 Elite Platform, which Contreras said can cover distances of up to 14km using mmWave.

Dragonwing FWA Gen 4 is compatible with satellite communications, and offers dual SIM capabilities for high-performance aggregation and remote management.

The platform features a quad core processor with dedicated network acceleration for improved performance across 5G, Ethernet and Wi-Fi.

It is compatible with up to eight receiving antennas and uses X85 AI features including traffic classification and smart network selection.

Other features include a network edge AI co-processor capable of up to 40 trillions of operations per second, which helps to optimise 5G and Wi-Fi connectivity.

Contreras said when the edge AI coprocessor is connected to devices in a local network, the gateway “can process information such as the video streams to identify known and unknown people, pets and others”.

The Dragonwing FWA Gen 4 Elite Platform is available commercially.