Samsung aficionados expressed concerns political turmoil in the vendor’s home market could delay the release of its next high-end Galaxy smartphone and a long-awaited UI update.

Independent news blog Sammy Fans highlighted concerns a declaration of martial law by South Korea’s President Yoon Suk Yeol yesterday (3 December) could hamper Samsung’s efforts to launch its next flagship model in the same timeframe as past devices, even though the political move was swiftly overturned following intense pressure and social unrest.

The outlet explained Samsung is also expected to release its One UI 7 alongside a smartphone range likely to bear the Galaxy S25 moniker, speculating the vendor would target a date in late January 2025 for the moves.

Sammy Fans explained there had been several delays in the launch of Samsung’s latest UI, though emphasised its views on the likely launch dates of the software and latest flagship range are assumption based on the turmoil.

In a previous article, Sammy Fans noted Samsung’s last four flagship smartphones were unveiled then launched around January and February.

Ramifications

The Korea Herald reported on potential broader impacts of the political upheaval on Samsung and other leading South Korean technology players.

It wrote senior officials from Samsung, SK Hynix and LG Electronics, among others, held internal emergency meetings to discuss the situation and address a reportedly large impact on the nation’s economy.

ChannelNews stated non-domestic companies including Apple, Intel and Nvidia also took action, telling staff to work from home and scrutinising developments.