Apple reportedly stopped notifications of summaries from news and entertainment apps offered as part of its iOS 18.3 developer beta release after some instances of mischaracterisation.

9to5Mac reported the Apple Intelligence-powered news and entertainment notifications would be resumed once the vendor updates its software.

Apple is reportedly also making it clear the notifications are a beta and could contain errors.

9to5Mac noted Apple would allow users to disable notification summaries from the Lock Screen or notification centre in iOS 18.3.

Apple also intends to italicise the summaries to differentiate them from standard notifications.

The Guardian reported BBC News filed a formal complaint with Apple in December 2024 after the notification feature inaccurately summarised various of its stories.