Tele2 made significant progress in circular economy goals in 2024 after gathering 64,000 mobile phones in a recycling initiative it ultimately hopes will result in 100,000 devices being collected by 2026.

The operator highlighted an ambition for a third of all devices it sells to be returned and reused by 2030. Tele2’s phone targets form part of a broader environmental push which includes a goal of hitting a 100 per cent circularity mark for network equipment this year.

Tele2 also detailed greenhouse gas reduction targets for 2029, involving 100 per cent per subscription for Scope 1 and Scope 2, and 60 per cent for Scope 3.

It aims to be net zero by 2035.

Subscribers are encouraged to trade in old mobile devices for discounted new models.

Tele2 stated devices in good order are “resold in other markets”, with poor condition models torn down so individual components and materials can be recycled.

The operator’s head of sustainability Erik Wottrich said sustainability is a core element, one which maximises “new business opportunities” and creates a virtuous circle for Tele2, subscribers and “society at large”.

Wottrich believes operators have a key role to play in creating “a more sustainable society”.