Ericsson outlined the potential to overhaul the 5G device landscape following a trial of reduced capability (RedCap) software on commercial Gemtek Technology and Four-Faith Communication Technology devices which it states could broaden use across various industries.

The vendor trialled a 5G RedCap-compatible router and camera in the Czech Republic with local operator O2 and infrastructure company CETIN, a process Ericsson stated proved various elements of the device-focused RAN software.

Data from the camera was transmitted over the 5G network using RedCap, with the information then displayed on a web dashboard. Ericsson stated the trial proved the device can operate in a power-saving mode.

Ericsson, O2 and CETIN also tested a use case involving compatible equipment installed in a customer’s site, which can aggregate non-RedCap devices and deliver connectivity.

The vendor hailed the tests as a “milestone”, paving the way for “more affordable and energy-efficient 5G devices”. Ericsson named consumer smartwatches, and wearables including AR and VR glasses as categories standing to gain from RedCap compatibility. In the business realm, it mentioned industrial sensors, smart grid products and video monitoring as beneficiaries.

Further tests by the trio are planned with a view to eventual deployments in the Czech Republic.

CETIN director of network development Vladimir Filip and O2 Czech Republic CTO Jan Hruska hailed the proof of RedCap’s credentials as a cost-effective, energy-efficient approach to connecting large numbers of devices.

Filip said the software is well-suited to industrial sectors, contributing to lowering the cost of 5G deployments and, in turn, opening the door to the launch of new services. Hruska added O2 would target both the enterprise and consumer sector with those products.