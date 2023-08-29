 Huawei pushes satellite calling on latest Mate - Mobile World Live
Home_Devices

Huawei pushes satellite calling on latest Mate

29 AUG 2023
hand holding a green version of Huawei's Mate 60 Pro smartphone

Huawei upped its support of non-terrestrial communications in its mobile devices, revealing its forthcoming Mate 60 Pro device was capable of making calls over satellite infrastructure.

The vendor promoted the Mate 60 Pro on the new feature alongside improved satellite messaging, which was available in a limited format in its Mate 50 Pro, released in 2022.

In terms of specs, Mate 60 Pro sports a 6.82-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

It comes with the brand’s second-generation screen material, which it claimed provides “three layers of protection” and is ten-times more resistant to physical damage than its previous version.

Huawei also highlighted the smartphone’s photographic features, boasting a trio of rear cameras with a 50MP main unit along with a 13MP ultra-wide-angle front camera with 3D face recognition technology.

It runs a 5000 mAh battery with fast charging capability.

The Mate 60 Pro runs on Huawei’s HarmonyOS and is priced CNY6,999 ($960) for a version with 12GB of memory and 512GB of storage.

Orders are expected to be shipped in mid-September.

Gadget-focused publication Android Authority reported Huawei is not planning to launch the device outside China. The device’s satellite calling service is limited to users of China Telecom’s network.

No 5G
Radio Free Mobile‘s Richard Windsor highlighted in a note that the lack of details regarding the phone’s components implied the device is likely not 5G capable.

He said Mate 60 Pro is powered by a Kirin9000s chipset because “Huawei is blocked from buying 5G, leading-edge silicon from TSMC and given TSMC’s exposure to the US market, it would make no sense for it to breach this regulation”.

Back

Author

Hana Anandira

Prior to joining GSMA, Hana worked in the world of publishing as an editor and contributor for three years, covering a wide range of interests that span from culture and politics to architecture. She has written for Jakarta- and London-based...

Read more

