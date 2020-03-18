Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE - Mobile World Live

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

18 MAR 2020

Mobile World Live is tracking the ongoing impact of Covid-19 (coronavirus) on the industry: this concise blog will be updated daily as we track how operators and major players are adapting to, and helping tackle, the spread of the virus.

TODAY (18 MARCH 2020):

AT&T closed 40 per cent of its stores nationwide, making it the third major US operator to temporarily pull down the shutters on a significant portion of its retail locations. Shops remaining open will operate on reduced hours, it said.

Deutsche Telekom announced it is closing its shops in Germany from today, until further notice. The operator said, in view of the crisis, it would discontinue sales and services in around 500 stores across the country. It also temporarily closed all stores of its Netherlands division and 80 per cent of shops in the US.

WhatsApp took steps to tackle challenges stemming from the pandemic, launching a global information centre and donating $1 million to a fact-checking initiative.

Vodafone Group laid out a five-point plan to help counter the impacts of the outbreak. In a statement, the operator said it was putting measures in place to help maintain the quality of service of networks; provide network capacity and services for critical government functions; improve dissemination of information to the public; enable home working and help the small and micro businesses within its supply chain; and improve governments’ insights into people’s movements in affected areas.

The Spanish government agreed a temporary hold on number portability rules for mobile and fixed providers, to free operator employees for tasks deemed a priority in response to the ongoing public health crisis, Expansion reported.

Telekom Malaysia announced its retail outlets nationwide will be closed effective immediately. Both Maxis and Celcom require all employees to work from home. Meanwhile, Digi said its stores will continue to operate as usual.

17 MARCH:

French telecoms regulator Arcep put plans for a 5G spectrum auction on hold, noting the outbreak made it impossible to press ahead with the sale, scheduled to take place in April.

More than a dozen US politicians urged the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to provide emergency funding for the distribution of Wi-Fi hotspots and other connected devices so students can continue their education from home.

The FCC approved a move by US Cellular to access AWS-3 spectrum held by Advantage Spectrum for 60 days to boost capacity in parts of California, Oregon, Washington and Wisconsin.

Sprint closed 71 per cent of its stores nationwide, and adopted reduced operating hours for those locations remaining open.

Dialog Axiata in Sri Lanka, in partnership with Wavenet International and MyDoctor, launched a free trilingual hotline for all Sri Lankans to receive information and advice on Covid-19, providing access to doctors without the requirement of physically visiting a hospital or clinic.

16 MARCH:

Apple closed all stores outside of China for almost two weeks, as part of measures to minimise the risk of infection. Meanwhile stores in Greater China reopened after being closed for six weeks.

The FCC cleared T-Mobile US to use spectrum licensed to several broadcast companies to allow the operator to support increased demand for telehealth and homeworking services.

BT Group CEO Philip Jansen offered assurances there would be no disruption to the operator’s business after the company revealed he had self-isolated at home following a positive diagnosis.

13 MARCH:

Apple shifted its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) to an online-only format, the latest of several technology giants to scrap a major in-person gathering due to concerns about the virus.

Verizon increased its capex guidance for 2020, outlining plans to spend an extra $500 million to speed its transition to 5G and prepare for a potential surge in data traffic related to the spread of the disease.

10 MARCH:

Data from the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT) showed smartphone shipments in China plunged in February, with Apple shipping only about half a million iPhones as the outbreak sharply curbed demand.

CES Asia was the latest tech show to be cancelled. The event was due to be held in Shanghai, June 10-12.

6 MARCH:

The organisers of South By Southwest — which draws hundreds of thousands of visitors and some of Hollywood and music’s biggest stars — announced they had cancelled the annual arts and technology festival, due to run 13-22 March in Austin, Texas.

3 MARCH:

Alphabet called off its Google I/O event where it usually unveils new hardware and features for its Android operating system. It was scheduled to run from 12 May to 14 May.

2 MARCH:

The spread of Covid-19 to an industrial complex in South Korea forced Samsung and LG Electronics to temporarily shut factories.

27 FEBRUARY:

Facebook cancelled its annual, 5,000-strong attendee, F8 Developer Conference, outlining plans to hold a series of smaller local and online events instead.

18 FEBRUARY:

Apple became the first major manufacturer to forecast a revenue hit due to manufacturing and retail shutdowns caused by the outbreak.

12 FEBRUARY: