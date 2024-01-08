Apple announced its $3,499 Vision Pro headset would start shipping across the US on 2 February, marking its much-anticipated entry into the AR/VR market, with advance orders to start on 19 January.

The headset comes with 256GB of storage and delivers more pixels than a 4K TV for each eye. It allows users to switch between AR and VR using a dial located on the side.

It is powered by Apple’s M2 chip and new R1 chip, which processes input from 12 cameras, five sensors, and six microphones.

Users will be able to interact without a controller by using eye, head and hand tracking, or a combination of the three.

The vendor highlighted the headset’s ability to access more than 150 3D titles through the Apple TV app. Customers will also be able to access familiar services including FaceTime, Photos and Movies.

These integrations with Apple apps is due to the headset running the company’s new visionOS, which offers more than 1 million apps across iOS and iPadOS.

Users will also be able to view spatial videos captured on their iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max devices.

Apple created a new app store where Vision Pro users can find services delivering spatial computing experiences, including more than 250 gaming titles.

Given its hefty price tag, analysts previously told Mobile World Live the headset will probably not be relevant in Apple’s overall portfolio in the short term, but predicted it would reignite interest in the market and provide a platform for developers to create new experiences.

The headset will be available online and in Apple retail stores.

Apple generated industry buzz by announcing the headset at its Worldwide Developers Conference in June 2023.

Bloomberg reported last month the headset would become available in February.