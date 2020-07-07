 Samsung forecasts strong profit gain - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Samsung forecasts strong profit gain

07 JUL 2020

Samsung Electronics predicted a sharp jump in operating profit for Q2, driven by strong chip demand spurred by rising internet usage and a one-time gain related to its display business.

In earnings guidance, the world’s largest smartphone maker forecast operating profit of KRW8.1 trillion ($6.8 billion), an increase of 22.7 per cent year-on-year, on consolidated revenue of KRW52 trillion, down 7 per cent on weaker sales of smartphones and TVs.

Analysts told Reuters the one-off gain likely stood at KRW1 trillion and related to a display deal with Apple, which had fallen short of agreed shipment targets.

The South Korean vendor warned in April overall earnings in Q2 were likely to decline because the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic would significantly impact demand for several core products. But CW Chung, Nomura head of research in South Korea, told Reuters the impact of the pandemic had been “less severe” than expected.

In Q1, Samsung’s net profit fell 4.3 per cent to KRW4.9 trillion on revenue of KRW55.3 trillion, up 5.6 per cent.

Samsung doesn’t disclose net profit or break out operating profit and revenue by division in quarterly guidance. It is scheduled to release these figures on 30 July.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

China smartphone market dips on 5G weakness

Samsung to boost memory chip output in Korea

Blog: Why are iPhones so pricey in the Philippines?
Blog

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Feature Video: GSMA Thrive China 2020 highlights

Mobile Mix: Out with the old, in with the new

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association