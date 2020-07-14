CTA pulls plug on CES Asia - Mobile World Live

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) terminated its flagship CES Asia event held in Shanghai since 2015, citing the need to focus on other CES programmes.

In a statement, the trade group explained various factors caused it to rethink the future of the event, most of which stem from the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, which had resulted in the cancellation of CES Asia 2020 due to take place at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre last month.

“We evaluate our events in light of the changing needs of our industry and the priorities of our members and exhibitors. Given the pandemic, the economy and our visible role as an American trade association, we have decided to focus on other CES-related programmes and serving the interests of our industry”, it explained.

While the CTA said it “enjoyed annual growth and success” since the launch of the event, it reportedly lost momentum after the first two years, with a failure to expand exhibition space and keynote sessions focused on vendors.

CTA said it will “produce another CES in-person event in Las Vegas” in 2021, while also detailing plans to expand “access to the show digitally”.