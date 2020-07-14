 CTA pulls plug on CES Asia - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

CTA pulls plug on CES Asia

14 JUL 2020

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) terminated its flagship CES Asia event held in Shanghai since 2015, citing the need to focus on other CES programmes.

In a statement, the trade group explained various factors caused it to rethink the future of the event, most of which stem from the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, which had resulted in the cancellation of CES Asia 2020 due to take place at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre last month.

“We evaluate our events in light of the changing needs of our industry and the priorities of our members and exhibitors. Given the pandemic, the economy and our visible role as an American trade association, we have decided to focus on other CES-related programmes and serving the interests of our industry”, it explained.

While the CTA said it “enjoyed annual growth and success” since the launch of the event, it reportedly lost momentum after the first two years, with a failure to expand exhibition space and keynote sessions focused on vendors.

CTA said it will “produce another CES in-person event in Las Vegas” in 2021, while also detailing plans to expand “access to the show digitally”.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

JD.com, Baidu outline connected world strategies

Mass IoT uptake requires more natural interfaces

CTA chief says China tech strategy surpasses US
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Feature Video: GSMA Thrive China 2020 highlights

Mobile Mix: Out with the old, in with the new

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association