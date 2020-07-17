 Vodafone EU networks to go green by 2021 - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Vodafone EU networks to go green by 2021

17 JUL 2020

Vodafone Group stepped-up efforts to transition to clean energy, pledging to power its networks across Europe with renewable electricity by July 2021, bringing forward an original target by three years as it aims to halve its carbon footprint by 2025.

CEO Nick Read said as societies recover from the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, “we have an opportunity to reshape our future sustainably to ensure that recovery does not come at a cost to the environment”.

Read said the “accelerated shift” to 100 per cent renewable electricity “will change the way we power our technology for good”, as the operator pushes to replace fossil fuels with energy from wind, solar or hydro sources across its 11 European markets.

Vodafone explained 80 per cent of energy will come from national electricity grids via power purchase agreements and green tariffs, with the remainder covered by Renewable Energy Certificates instead of landlords.

The company aims to cut 350 million tonnes of carbon emissions in its B2B operations over the next ten years, equivalent to the UK’s total annual carbon emissions for 2019.

It stated this will be “largely delivered” by IoT services such as logistics and fleet management, smart metering and manufacturing activities.

The operator also noted it invested €77 million in energy-efficiency and renewable projects for base stations, data and switching centres. With the investment, Vodafone expects to reap annual energy savings of 186GWh.

Back

Author

Manny Pham

Manny joined Mobile World Live in September 2019 as a reporter based in London. He has previous experience in telecoms having worked for B2B publication Mobile News for three years where he climbed up to the position of Features Editor....

Read more

Related

Vodafone moves to prepare open RAN for prime time

TSMC steps-up sustainability targets

Vodafone Idea partners alarmed by subs losses
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Software feasts on the world

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Feature Video: GSMA Thrive China 2020 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association