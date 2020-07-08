 KT throws weight behind Korea Covid recovery plan - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

KT throws weight behind Korea Covid recovery plan

08 JUL 2020

South Korean operator KT established a taskforce to lead its backing for a KRW100 trillion ($83.6 billion) government project to revitalise the economy following the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic by creating new jobs and accelerating industrial digitalisation.

In a statement, the operator said more than 200 employees will develop plans on how its AI, 5G, cloud, networking and R&D units will support the New Deal scheme, which aims to create 550,000 jobs this year.

KT said the number of staff assigned to the project will gradually increase as work progresses.

The operator plans to maintain the same level of investment in 5G and its Giga Internet project this year as in 2019 to support the initiative, as it invests to achieve nationwide coverage, commercialise standalone architecture by year-end and launch service on the 28GHz band.

Park Yoon-young, head of the taskforce and president of KT’s corporate division, said: “We are all struggling with Covid-19, but we believe that the Korean version of the New Deal will be a chance to take advantage of the crisis”, adding the operator will “make the most of our capabilities” to help the project succeed and also deliver “innovation in other industries”.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Korean operators hit with record fine for 5G subsidies

GSMA highlights role of connectivity in Covid recovery

Far EasTone woos subscribers with 5G tariffs, content
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Feature Video: GSMA Thrive China 2020 highlights

Mobile Mix: Out with the old, in with the new

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association