The European Commission (EC) requested Apple and Google provide more details on transparency-related practices under the Digital Services Act (DSA), giving the companies a month to respond.

The EC’s request for Apple and Google to provide more information on their marketplaces came after it named the companies as providers of very large online platforms alongside Amazon and Meta Platforms in April.

A brief statement by the regulator showed it asked the companies to further explain “how they have diligently identified any systemic risks” concerning Apple’s App Store and Google Play, particularly those related to dissemination of illegal and harmful content, and any negative effects on the exercise of fundamental rights as well as on public health and safety.

It pointed to the companies’ personalised advertisements and recommendation systems.

The DSA was agreed by European politicians in 2022 to better govern content moderation on online platforms.

It is expected to come into force in 2024, complementing the Digital Markets Act.

Apple and Google have until 15 January 2024 to respond or face penalties.

The companies are also facing pressure from the EC over alleged closed and anti-competitive practices.