Orange names new Poland, Belgium chiefs - Mobile World Live

Orange appointed new CEOs for its operations in Poland and Belgium, effective from 1 September, as part of a broader leadership reshuffle aimed to accelerate its digital transformation strategy following the Covid-19 (coronavirus) outbreak.

In a statement, Orange said the current head of its business in Moldova, Julien Ducarroz, will lead Orange Polska, subject to ratification expected at a Supervisory Board Meeting on 21 July.

The move follows an announcement current Poland chief Jean-Francois Fallacher would take over the running of Orange Spain on 1 September.

Orange Belgium is set to be headed by Xavier Pichon, who is rejoining the company from Boston Consulting Group where he was a senior transformation executive. Pichon previously served as a deputy CEO of the operator.

Current Belgium boss Michael Trabbia is set to become Orange’s CTIO.

The operator said its businesses in Poland, Belgium, Luxembourg, Romania, Slovakia, Moldova and Spain accounted for around 25 per cent of consolidated revenue in Q1, while also demonstrating growth in connected households.

A search is underway for a replacement Moldovan chief.