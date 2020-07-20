 India smartphone shipments halved - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

India smartphone shipments halved

20 JUL 2020

India smartphone shipments tumbled sharply in Q2 as vendors faced the double blow of low supplies due to factory closures and weak demand because of on and offline retail closures, including a ban on sales, Canalys reported.

Shipments dropped 48 per cent year-on-year to 17.3 million units, with the country in Covid-19 (coronavirus) lockdown until mid-May.

The company noted with local production halted early in the quarter, vendors including Xiaomi and Oppo imported smartphones to meet demand.

Analyst Madhumita Chaudhary said: “While vendors witnessed a crest in sales as soon as markets opened, production facilities struggled with staffing shortages on top of new regulations around manufacturing, resulting in lower production output.”

Rising tension between India and China over a border dispute also contributed to Chinese vendors’ woes late in the quarter.

Adwait Mardikar, research analyst, noted “there has been public anger directed towards China”, which combined with an Indian government self-sufficiency drive “pushed Chinese smartphone vendors into the eye of the public storm”.

Canalys estimated more than 96 per cent of all smartphones sold in India in 2019 were manufactured or assembled locally.

Gaining share
Xiaomi, the market leader with a 30.9 per cent share, recorded a 48 per cent drop in shipments to 5.3 million units, while number two Vivo shipped 36 per cent fewer units at 3.7 million, though grew market share from 17.5 per cent in Q2 2019 to 21.3 per cent.

Samsung’s share fell by 5.3 percentage points to 16.8 per cent, with shipments down 60 per cent to 2.9 million units. Oppo’s share rose from 9.2 per cent to 12.9 per cent, but shipments slipped 27 per cent to 2.2 million.

Realme’s shipments fell 35 per cent to 1.7 million units.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

China smartphone H1 shipments drop, 5G takes 25%

MediaTek targets mid-tier gaming smartphones

China smartphone market dips on 5G weakness
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Software feasts on the world

Feature Video: GSMA Thrive China 2020 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association