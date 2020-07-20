Samsung teases Galaxy launch lineup - Mobile World Live

Samsung mobile chief Roh Tae-moon hyped the company’s upcoming Galaxy launch event, playing to the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic with a lineup of five new devices.

In a blog, Roh said Samsung was preparing to unveil handheld, wrist- and ear-worn products. The Korea Herald previously tipped the company to debut an updated Galaxy Note smartphone; a 5G-enabled Galaxy Z Flip phone; Galaxy Watch 3; and Galaxy Buds Live at the event on 5 August.

Roh explained the new devices will enable what he called “the next normal”, a period defined by remote experiences including distance learning, at-home fitness and digital events.

He noted restrictions imposed by the pandemic pushed technology into the spotlight as “a bridge to a bigger world”, adding mobile devices have become “a true lifeline” for those without other connectivity options.

As a mobile leader, he said Samsung had “a special responsibility, and now a true sense of urgency, to help society continue to move forward”.

“This next normal will be a period of even bolder innovation…From foldables to 5G, we have a tremendous amount in the pipeline, with some ready to be shown just around the corner.”