Samsung teases Galaxy launch lineup - Mobile World Live

Home

Samsung teases Galaxy launch lineup

20 JUL 2020

Samsung mobile chief Roh Tae-moon hyped the company’s upcoming Galaxy launch event, playing to the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic with a lineup of five new devices.

In a blog, Roh said Samsung was preparing to unveil handheld, wrist- and ear-worn products. The Korea Herald previously tipped the company to debut an updated Galaxy Note smartphone; a 5G-enabled Galaxy Z Flip phone; Galaxy Watch 3; and Galaxy Buds Live at the event on 5 August.

Roh explained the new devices will enable what he called “the next normal”, a period defined by remote experiences including distance learning, at-home fitness and digital events.

He noted restrictions imposed by the pandemic pushed technology into the spotlight as “a bridge to a bigger world”, adding mobile devices have become “a true lifeline” for those without other connectivity options.

As a mobile leader, he said Samsung had “a special responsibility, and now a true sense of urgency, to help society continue to move forward”.

“This next normal will be a period of even bolder innovation…From foldables to 5G, we have a tremendous amount in the pipeline, with some ready to be shown just around the corner.”

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

