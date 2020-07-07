 Telefonica backs Nozomi in latest cybersecurity move - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Telefonica backs Nozomi in latest cybersecurity move

07 JUL 2020

Telefonica invested in cybersecurity specialist Nozomi Networks, seeking to further boost its capabilities to meet increasing enterprise demand for enhanced protection in IoT.

In a statement, Telefonica said it made the move through its VC unit Telefonica Innovation Ventures. It said the investment was a “strategic undertaking” to bolster cooperation with Nozomi Networks, which specialises in operational technology and IoT cybersecurity.

The company operates in 16 countries, delivering security products covering more than 3.6 million devices across 2,400 installations in industries including energy; pharmaceuticals; manufacturing; logistics; and automotive.

Guenia Gawendo, Telefonica Innovation Ventures director, said the investment reinforced the operator’s “commitment to cybersecurity in industrial environments and critical assets”. She cited Nozomi Networks’ AI technology as “essential for our industrial customers”.

Telefonica explained the investment adds to an existing partnership between its ElevenPaths cybersecurity subsidiary and Nozomi Networks.

ElevenPaths CEO Pedro Pablo Perez explained the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic had “accelerated the need for companies to improve the visibility of their assets and update their inventories, as they urgently obtain new devices and applications to enable the possibility of teleworking”.

The Nozomi Networks move comes a matter of weeks after ElevenPaths expanded a collaboration with Fortinet, also as part of the rise in enterprise cybersecurity demand.

Back

Author

Manny Pham

Manny joined Mobile World Live in September 2019 as a reporter based in London. He has previous experience in telecoms having worked for B2B publication Mobile News for three years where he climbed up to the position of Features Editor....

Read more

Related

UK poised to shut the door on Huawei

Telefonica tipped for fresh Costa Rica sale move

Microsoft bolsters IoT security with CyberX buy

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Feature Video: GSMA Thrive China 2020 highlights

Mobile Mix: Out with the old, in with the new

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association