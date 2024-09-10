Ericsson unit Vonage inked a deal with software giant SAP to jointly develop enhanced digital enterprise applications using the latter’s AI offering and the telecoms vendor’s API platform.

The move was positioned by Vonage as targeting the provision of immersive digital experiences and improved insights to enterprises, with the pair set to explore new generative AI use cases using their combined assets.

Within the agreement SAP will gain access to network APIs from Vonage’s communications-platform-as-a-service product.

Vonage noted APIs on number verification and device location could be used by SAP for authentication to help mitigate risk of fraud, with the latter API also useful for applications such as IoT asset tracking and fleet management.

Also cited in the Ericsson division’s statement was the ability for businesses to use a quality on demand API (QoD) to deliver extended reality experiences, enhanced broadcast services and support for autonomous vehicles.

The two players plan to combine “generative AI and immersive services on SAP Business Technology Platform with Vonage’s network APIs” to “help improve experiences” and “support sustainability through advanced technologies, enhanced data visualisation and augmented reality training”.

SAP Business Technology Platform EVP and chief product officer Michael Ameling said the partnership “opens a world of possibilities for developers and businesses”.

Vonage’s head of its API business unit Seckin Arikan added the two aim to “make new capabilities available that can help developers create new applications for enterprises to reimagine their business, improve customer experiences, and create new communications and engagement capabilities”.