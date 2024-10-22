An executive with IoT specialist Wireless Logic placed partnerships ahead of connectivity as the key element for international enterprise IoT services, an area it stated a recent poll showed was one of the most challenging in the sector.

Senior product manager Iain Davidson said a survey conducted by Kaleido Intelligence for Wireless Logic found shifting requirements among mobile IoT users as international connectivity becomes more prevalent.

Wireless Logic’s survey covered 1,000 IoT users from various industries and found a majority (59.3 per cent) now require global or multi-region connectivity across more than half of their current devices.

Davidson said this poses a challenge more in terms of management than connectivity.

Companies seeking to achieve global scale “cannot rely on connectivity alone”, he explained, noting specialist partners are increasingly required to “help them navigate the complexities of today’s fragmented connectivity landscape”.

Wireless Logic’s survey also found 41 per cent of IoT users view restrictions on full-time roaming as a key challenge to scaling their service, with 42 per cent pointing to difficulties in maintaining deals with multiple connectivity providers. It reported 32.9 per cent do not believe current global networks are adequate.

“We’re seeing a notable shift in expectations here.”

“Enterprises are no longer just connecting devices, they’re embedding IoT at the very heart of their operations. This demands value-added solutions that cover everything from initial set up and optimisation to ongoing management.”

Davidson added the IoT market is now marked by a need for “business intelligence, professional support” and security, requirements he believes are “a clear call for connectivity providers to raise their game with more sophisticated and tailored offerings”.