Vodafone Group lined up drone-enabled network maintenance as one of its key showcases for the forthcoming MWC25 Barcelona, alongside highlighting technology-led environmental advances and battery-free IoT sensors.

The operator is making good on a long-standing expectation by analysts over the potential for drones to improve network maintenance by showing its recent work to use the aircraft to fix outages.

Vodafone tested the potential of industrial-grade drones earlier this month, establishing a “brief” two-way connection over a distance of just under two miles using wireless optical technology from Google X unit Taara.

The test in Spain involved tethering one drone to a mast and the other to a Vodafone data transport hub. The operator argues this shows the potential for “novel combinations of new technologies” to tackle network maintenance, noting it typically handles between 75 and 100 breaks in fibre backhaul lines each year.

Vodafone’s environmental focus at MWC25 Barcelona involves work with the European Space Agency and the UK government to use its microwave links to more accurately measure rainfall across Europe.

It noted precipitation can wreak havoc on microwave signals, so having up-to-date information enables it to make adjustments to maintain the strength of its connections.

But Vodafone stated the potential is now being applied beyond its own operations, helping to provide weather information in areas out-with the coverage of current observation centres.

Another highlight planned is Vodafone’s Ambient IoT sensors, a range of units using temperature, solar and kinetic energy for power rather than batteries, which it intends to test later this year.

Vodafone is pitching the sensors as “ideally suited to devices that require little or no human intervention”, citing warehouses, factories and home monitors for the elderly as examples, with a potential commercial launch in a two-to-three-year timeframe.