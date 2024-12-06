Japan-based industrial manufacturer EBARA picked Verizon Business to strengthen its cybersecurity monitoring and intelligence capabilities, part of an ongoing IT infrastructure transformation.

The company and its subsidiaries are deploying Verizon’s managed security incident and event management (MSIEM) platform.

MSIEM is designed to continuously monitor security threats, which Verizon stated would help EBARA’s “network and security experts to respond proactively to potential” threats before they can cause “significant damage”.

The company’s IT teams will receive daily threat intelligence feeds from Verizon’s research advisory centre, along with “access to security engineers and analysts who will evaluate alerts and escalate potential threats” on a continuous basis.

Verizon stated the deployment is a “critical milestone for EBARA in establishing a cloud-centric architecture based on a zero-trust security framework”.

EBARA employs around 20,000 people in more than 100 locations worldwide.

It specialises in manufacturing high-tech machinery including water pumps, refrigeration equipment, blowers, compressors, turbines, waste incineration plants and semiconductor manufacturing equipment.

Verizon processes more than 20 trillion security events every year through nine security operations centres and six forensics labs.