Hyundai Motor Group and Nvidia unveiled a wide-ranging AI partnership at CES 2025 in Las Vegas, including moves to improve the manufacturer’s processes, develop driving applications and deploy next generation robots.

In its statement on the pact, the automotive player positioned the deal as helping accelerate its various AI initiatives, which include applying the technology to its products and within its own operations.

As part of the agreement, Hyundai Motor plans to use Nvidia’s enterprise software for data management and to help train AI models for its applications. It also plans to use its partner’s platforms to develop digital twins of factories to improve efficiencies in manufacturing processes and cut costs.

The companies also plan to collaborate on deployment of AI robots and “work closely to create virtual simulation environments for safe and reliable autonomous driving technology and robotics systems,” Hyundai Motor noted.

Nvidia stated Hyundai Motor is “driving the creation of safer, more intelligent vehicles, enhancing manufacturing with greater efficiency and quality, and deploying cutting-edge robotics to build a smarter, more connected digital workplace”.

Hyundai Motor VP and head of global strategy office Heung-Soo Kim explained the agreement was designed to “accelerate our progress, positioning the group as a frontrunner in driving AI-empowered mobility innovation”.