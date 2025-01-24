Shared infrastructure player Boldyn Networks expanded the footprint of its mobile private network (MPN) portfolio by striking a deal to buy Germany-based Smart Mobile Labs (SML) to further develop its private 5G-as-a-service offering.

A Boldyn Networks representative told Mobile World Live SML has more than 50 private 4G and 5G network deployments and close to 30 employees who are set to join it when the deal completes, which it expects in the current quarter.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

With SML, Boldyn Networks will have 110 MPN deployments “across the five largest European economies” and the US, it stated.

Boldyn Networks explained SML is a key MPN player in industrial, energy, transport and logistics, healthcare, defence, research and education, and public and private safety sectors.

It also brings added capabilities to Boldyn Networks through its proprietary live video streaming software.

Justin Berger, group CSO at Boldyn Networks, said “Germany is a very attractive market for mobile private networks” and the acquisition would allow it “to scale our existing private networks expertise to benefit customers looking for a partner of choice across a wider area of Europe”.

After rebranding in 2023, Boldyn Networks has expanded its private network capabilities through acquisitions, including a deal to buy Cellnex’s private network division which added more than 50 MPN implementations across Finland, France, Germany, Spain, Sweden and the UK.