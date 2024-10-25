Ericsson, IBM, Intel, Nokia and Vodafone Group called on Polish politicians to prioritise digital initiatives when the nation assumes the presidency of the European Union, warning of the region’s waning influence if incentives are not provided.

Senior representatives from the companies made their case for prioritising digital initiatives ahead of a meeting with Polish Secretary of State for digital affairs Dariusz Standerski and the nation’s Office of Electronic Communication earlier today (25 October).

The companies urged Poland to deliver a digital single market for Europe, arguing current gaps are contributing to faltering competitiveness.

They called for “critical intervention” to boost R&D investment, deployment of 5G and fibre infrastructure, and development of emerging technologies including AI.

Robert Condon, head of Ericsson’s Government and Policy Advocacy in Europe, argued the region must focus on “leading the industrial internet globally”. Along with AI, he mentioned quantum computing and standalone 5G as key areas.

Ericsson noted the companies used the meeting to again call for initiatives which make digital transformation a core element in Europe’s industrial competitiveness strategy. They also sought commitments to provide legislation fostering trust and partnerships, and swift action to position the region as a frontrunner in quantum computing.

The companies believe the inauguration of Poland’s presidency in January 2025 provides a “unique opportunity” to press forward with relevant schemes.