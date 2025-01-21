Sequans Communications lined up an all-cash acquisition of Switzerland-based Advanced Circuit Pursuit (ACP), pitching the deal as reinforcing its capabilities in enhanced reduced capability (eRedCap) and accelerating the launch of next-generation IoT silicon.

The purchase will bring ACP’s radio technology and sales expertise into Sequans Communications fold: the France-based company said its Swiss target is known for having a solid portfolio of IP and proficiency in RF CMOS technology.

Sequans Communications expects the acquisition to “generate modest revenue” this year, with the potential to reap “several million dollars in 2026 through ACP’s existing customer relationships”.

It expects little in the way of additional operating expenses, though a “small, highly skilled” ACP team is set to join Sequans Communications.

Georges Karam, chair and CEO of Sequans Communications, highlighted an expectation the “5G eRedCap market” would “surpass 4G IoT in scale”, explaining the acquisition strengthens his company’s ability to capitalise.

ACP CEO Qiuting Huang said Sequans Communications mobile IoT experience provides an “ideal platform” to integrate its technology and generally improve its “5G IoT product roadmap”.