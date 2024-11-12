Hong Kong’s Fire Services Department (FSD) and China Mobile’s local unit unveiled a collaboration targeted at assessing the use of IoT, thermal imaging and artificial intelligence to enhance management of emergency situations.

The memorandum of understanding covers exploring the feasibility of using the latest technology to aid the fire service, including the development of applications for rescue operations and applying advanced indoor location technology.

A statement published by the Hong Kong government indicated the partnership between FSD and China Mobile Hong Kong (CMHK) aimed to improve rescue services, operational efficiency at the department and up safety of firefighters.

FSD director of fire services Andy Yeung noted the organisation planned to assess the use 5G, big data, AI and other technologies to up intelligence and information use in firefighting.

The department and the operator have been working on “exploratory practices” on scenarios around rescue and fire warnings since last year, the statement explained, with the latest pact designed to “launch exploration and pilot schemes on projects such as backpack base stations and emergency communications”.