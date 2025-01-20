NTT Data and a host of other big-name Japanese companies teamed to trial smart maintenance technologies for factories, setting the stage for future developments around robotics and multimodal AI.

The digital business and IT specialist worked with NTT Comware, ITOCHU Techno-Solutions and Mitsubishi Chemical Group to verify the capabilities of remote-controlled robots and AI-powered video analysis in factory maintenance.

Pipework was the focus of the trial, in particular the real-time detection of cracks and analysis of vibrations which could indicate a deterioration in their integrity.

The companies are part of the IOWN Global Forum, a trade association focused on producing technical standards for all-photonics telecoms networks.

NTT Data explained the approach provides connectivity with “exceptionally low” power consumption, “high-speed, high-capacity and low-latency”. It stated the trial involved a network spanning 120km to enable inspections of industrial plants and equipment to be conducted remotely, offering time benefits in the case of large-scale sites.

Hidehiko Tanaka, head of Technology and Innovation at NTT Data, said robotics and AI will ultimately “greatly contribute to reducing human workload in all industries” and the partners believe their trial “shows the potential” to remotely detect anomalies.

The quartet intend to press forward with work to extend the distance they can transmit seamless video data, along with bringing other environmental factors including sound into the equation.