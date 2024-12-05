IT infrastructure services provider Kyndryl and Nokia expanded a partnership to bring advanced data centre networking services to enterprises, seeking to boost companies’ digital transformation.

Nokia’s event-driven automation (EDA) technology will be integrated with Kyndryl Bridge, an AI-powered digital business platform enabling data centre customers to observe and orchestrate their technology stack, and network automation management.

Kyndryl will also deploy Nokia’s IP routing products within its data centre network

The companies stated the enterprise data centre market is rapidly growing due to rising demand for cloud networking.

Customers also need to store an increasing amount of information, highlighting the demand for scalable and secure data centre network technologies.

Paul Savill, global network and edge computing practice leader at Kyndryl, said demand “for highly reliable, low-latency and secure connectivity has never been greater”, as companies’ workloads increase due to “hybrid IT environments, AI adoption and high-performance computing”.