Ericsson installed a private 5G network in Amsterdam Schiphol Airport, infrastructure set to be used to investigate next-generation digital solutions at the transport hub, including IoT-based monitoring, real time safety systems and predictive maintenance.

The vendor explained the project aligned with its partner’s objective to become a “future-proof airport” with the pair set to explore a range of applications.

Schiphol Airport has dedicated spectrum provided by the Dutch regulator for the network, a move the vendor asserts gives the airport “full control over its communications infrastructure” and ensures high security and connectivity performance.

By reducing reliance on public networks, Schiphol Airport will be able to introduce customised digital solutions both for its customers and internal operations, Ericsson added.

The vendor’s head of private cellular networks, enterprise wireless solutions Manish Tiwari said the “pioneering project that will address the overall aging infrastructure of airports throughout the world”.

Tiwari added the partnership will “explore the full potential of 5G and the benefits it brings to airport operations”.