Apple teamed with T-Mobile US and SpaceX to add support for Starlink’s direct-to-device offering in the country, a move which came to light when the iPhone maker dropped its latest software update.

In a low-profile move, Apple’s iOS 18.3 OS, which launched on Monday (27 January) enables support for Starlink services. Bloomberg reported T-Mobile activated a limited number of iPhones as part of a beta test, as well as extending it to select users with Android 15, Google’s latest operating system.

The partnership comes after T-Mobile previously stated Starlink compatibility only applies for certain Samsung smartphones.

Meanwhile, Apple’s current satellite connectivity set-up through partner Globalstar already offers users the option to send texts and reach emergency responders when unable to access mobile connectivity.

SpaceX-owner Elon Musk responded to the news on X, stating that Starlink’s technology supports images, music, and audio podcasts, with future upgrades set to enable video streaming.

With the latest update, iPhones using T-Mobile that are enrolled in the beta will automatically attempt to connect to SpaceX’s Starlink satellites if mobile connectivity is lost.

Users can also manually enable texting or reach emergency services through Apple’s existing Globalstar feature.

However, while Apple’s existing satellite service requires users to point their iPhone toward the sky for satellite connectivity, Starlink coverage apparently connects the device automatically.

Starlink’s services are currently restricted to the US, while Apple’s Globalstar offering operates in multiple countries including the UK, Ireland and Canada. However, SpaceX is looking to expand its satellite connectivity to other carriers worldwide, Bloomberg reported.

There have been suggestions that Apple and SpaceX could team for some time. For example, Musk said in 2022 that the companies had engaged in “promising conversations” about the integration of Starlink connectivity with Apple’s devices.

The Federal Communications Commission gave SpaceX conditional approval to use its satellites to enhance T-Mobile’s cellular network late last year.