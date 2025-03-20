An independent advertising arbitrator backed T-Mobile US in a dispute over Starlink satellite connectivity claims, a blow for Verizon which complained its rival’s promotions were misleading.

Independent non-profit BBB National Programmes’ National Advertising Division (NAD) found T-Mobile correctly promoted its relationship with Starlink in campaigns on its website and social media channels.

Verizon took issue with T-Mobile’s claims it was the “first and only” US operator to connect customers with direct-to-device messaging using Starlink satellites.

The NAD ruled the claim was accurate in terms of reflecting T-Mobile’s partnership with SpaceX to offer satellite services.

Verizon also took issue with the implication T-Mobile’s satellite service was widely available, when in fact a beta test was only opened to the wider public in February.

The NAD noted the service is available to all of T-Mobile’s current customers, leading it to conclude the operator’s claim “is supported”.