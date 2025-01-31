T-Mobile US upgraded its 5G coverage and capacity in the stadium slated to host the US National Football League’s Super Bowl to provision peak download data rates inside the stadium up to 1.2 Gb/s.

The operator stated the work at the Superdome stadium in New Orleans, Louisiana, included upgrades to its indoor distributed antenna systems.

A representative for T-Mobile told Mobile World Live the upgrade also included mmWave inside of the stadium and nearby.

T-Mobile also improved connectivity at all macro cell sites in areas surrounding the event, which resulted in download data rates of up to 920Mb/s.

The indoor stadium has a capacity of more than 75,000 seats, according to its website.

It also enhanced 5G coverage in New Orleans across surrounding hotels, an airport and convention centre.

Ulf Ewaldsson, president of technology at T-Mobile, noted the operator is also improving data rates across the entire state. It announced a $290 million, statewide upgrade scheme in 2024.

Early last year, rival Verizon announced an expanded a partnership with the National Football League by inking a five-year deal to provide a managed private wireless service for coach-to-coach communications across all 30 stadiums.