Oracle teamed with Elon Musk’s Starlink broadband service to improve the reach of its enterprise communications platform (ECP) that provides various industry verticals with its cloud-based applications.

ECP is built on the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure to provide a communications backbone and edge architecture that users can embed directly into their Oracle industry applications stack.

It provides real-time information for connected devices, IoT endpoints and mobile applications, while also monitoring and protecting equipment against misuse or failure.

Oracle stated ECP’s redundant backhaul connectivity enables industry customers to maximise application uptime, even during an outage on the primary connection.

By using Starlink’s LEO constellation of satellites, Oracle can offer connectivity in remote locations or areas where broadband service is poor

Industry verticals served by ECP include healthcare, construction, public safety, and hospitality.

In addition to Starlink, the tech giant also uses fixed and mobile networks to deliver the applications.

Andrew Morawski, EVP and general manager at Oracle Communications, stated adding Starlink’s network helps it power IoT connectivity, safeguard mission-critical operations and protect data during emergencies.