Apple is reportedly set to lose two senior executives from its human resources team, with its top recruiting VP set to depart alongside its chief people officer.

Bloomberg reported on Friday (18 October) Sjoerd Gehring, VP of talent management, recruiting, immigration for Apple’s global HR team, is leaving after a six-year stint to join investment company Citadel as its chief people officer. The news agency stated he starts with his new employer next month.

Gehring reported to chief people officer Carol Surface. Bloomberg and other news sites reported on Wednesday Surface, Apple’s first chief people officer, is leaving the iPhone manufacturer after 18 months at her post. She reported to Apple CEO Tim Cook.

While Surface was still listed as chief people office on Apple’s website on Friday, she no longer has that position on her LinkedIn profile. She previously held HR executive roles with Pepsi and retail chain Best Buy.

Bloomberg reported Deirdre O’Brien, SVP of retail, will replace Surface. O’Brien previously oversaw the HR department prior to Surface joining.